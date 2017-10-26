Roanoke Rapids murder suspect arrested after day on the run, sheriff says

By Published:
Matthew James Scott

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old murder suspect who was on the run has now turned himself in to authorities, according to Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp.

RELATED: Roanoke Rapids murder suspect on the run, sheriff says

Matthew James Scott, of Roanoke Rapids, was wanted for the murder of Sequan Flemming, 20, that occurred on Tuesday.

Around 6 p.m. , deputies responded to a shooting call at the of Branch Avenue and Bowser Street in Roanoke Rapids.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Responding deputies found 20-year-old Sequan Flemming suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.

Matthew James Scott turned himself in Wednesday evening and was arrested for murder. He has a Nov. 15 court date and was given no bond.

Tripp said there is an apparent motive that will not be released at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s