Roanoke Rapids murder suspect arrested after day on the run, sheriff says

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old murder suspect who was on the run has now turned himself in to authorities, according to Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp.

Matthew James Scott, of Roanoke Rapids, was wanted for the murder of Sequan Flemming, 20, that occurred on Tuesday.

Around 6 p.m. , deputies responded to a shooting call at the of Branch Avenue and Bowser Street in Roanoke Rapids.

Responding deputies found 20-year-old Sequan Flemming suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.

Matthew James Scott turned himself in Wednesday evening and was arrested for murder. He has a Nov. 15 court date and was given no bond.

Tripp said there is an apparent motive that will not be released at this time.