Son killed mom inside Chapel Hill home, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police now believe a 53-year-old man killed his 86-year-old mother inside a Chapel Hill home on Oct. 12.

A realtor found the bodies of Margaret Montgomery Gibson Eric Dana Gibson in a home on Deming Road off Franklin Street.

Following an investigation, Chapel Hill police said Thursday Eric Gibson killed his mother.

Eric Gibson’s cause of death is pending an autopsy, police said.

“There’s blood everywhere. I just screamed and left,” the realtor said in a 911 recording. “In 24 years, I have never found a dead body.”

There were no visible signs of forced entry into the home.

The home where the bodies were found was recently on the market, according to Zillow.com.

