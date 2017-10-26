Sunny and cool, rain on Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bright sunshine will rule central North Carolina today and Friday, as high pressure floats across the state.

Highs will be cool on Thursday, in the lower to middle 60s. The flow around the high will switch to more southerly on Friday, so milder air will move in for Friday afternoon. The high on Friday will be near normal around 70. However it will be quite chilly Thursday night into Friday morning with lows in the lower 40s, to some areas dropping into the upper 30s mainly north and west of the Triangle.

The milder air will be around on Saturday, but skies will become mostly cloudy in advance of our next weather maker. There will be a chance of an isolated shower Saturday afternoon. Showers will become likely by Saturday night as a cold front will approach central North Carolina and move through on Sunday. There will be a good chance of rain Sunday, mainly in the morning.

Behind the cold front, colder air will pour in across central North Carolina. Next Monday, highs should be in the upper 50s with lows starting out in the 30s. Frost will be possible Monday morning and again on Halloween morning. By Tuesday afternoon, it will be pleasant with sunny skies and highs rebounding to the middle 60s. For trick-or-treaters on Tuesday evening, temperatures will fall into the 50s with clear skies.

Today will be sunny and cool. The high will be 64. Winds will be west-northwest 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight will be clear and chilly. The overnight low will be 42. Winds will be light out of the south.

Friday will be sunny and milder. The high will be 70. Winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night will be fair and not as chilly. The overnight low will be 48. Winds will be south around 5 mph.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a PM isolated shower possible. The high will be 72; winds will be south 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain likely in the morning; it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. The high will be 63, after a morning low of 56. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Monday will become sunny and chillier. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 39.

Halloween on Next Tuesday will be sunny. The high will be 67, after a morning low of 38.

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 68, after a morning low of 43.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

