Wake County man charged with murder of mother who went missing in 2016

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell man who had been a suspect in his mother’s July 2016 disappearance was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder Wednesday.

Stephen Owen Schrader, 54, has been charged in the murder of his mother, 74-year-old Carolyn Sue Fox.

Fox was last heard from by friends in mid-July 2016, and Wake County deputies believed that Schrader “[was] involved in his mother’s disappearance and ha[d] brought harm to her,” according to an affidavit signed by a Wake County sheriff’s deputy seeking a search warrant back in November 2016.

Authorities had interviewed Schrader about his mother’s disappearance. During that interview, he made “vague and inconsistent statements about his mother’s current location,” according to the affidavit.

He told investigators that his mother had gone to Canada and then from there to an island called Cebu in the Philippines, according to the investigator’s sworn statement. He said he couldn’t provide contact information for his mother because he was locked out of his phone and his laptop was broken, according to the investigator’s statement.

Schrader also told a deputy that his mother had taken her four dogs with her when she left the country, but Wake County Animal Shelter records indicate that Schrader dropped off four dogs on July 20, according to the affidavit.

Items seized from the home included documents, cell phones and a computer, as well as knives, saws, a machete, a hatchet and a pair of chainsaws, according to the search warrant return.

Fox’s body was found in March, buried about 3-feet deep behind a home in the 6500 block of Turnipseed Road, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said. Fox lived at the home where her body was found.

Schrader was already jailed awaiting trial on charges of abuse of a disabled or elderly person causing serious injury, obtaining property by false pretenses, and exploiting a disabled or elderly person’s trust, when he was indicted.

According to the indictment, it’s believed that Schrader “on or about the 13th day of July, 2016…willfully, and feloniously did of malice aforethought kill and murder” his mother.

Schrader is being held on no bond in the Wake County Detention Center.