Wake Forest Baptist to acquire High Point Regional Health System

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina hospital system has signed an agreement to take over another hospital in the area.

Local media report Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem has signed an agreement to acquire High Point Regional Health System from UNC Health Care of Chapel Hill.

The hospitals said Wednesday that Wake Forest Baptist expects to complete the process next summer.

The hospitals said the agreement will improve care for many patients in the Triad area.

Financial details were not released.

UNC Health Care’s decision on the High Point hospital comes about two months after UNC said it would join Carolinas HealthCare System of Charlotte. That move would create one of the nation’s largest health care systems.

Wake Fore Baptist is also affiliated with Davie, Lexington and Wilkes medical centers.