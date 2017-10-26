Weather service confirms 2 tornadoes in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two tornadoes have been confirmed in North Carolina as storms moved across the Carolinas.

The National Weather Service in Greer, South Carolina, said one tornado with winds of about 100 mph (160 kph) touched down in Lawndale in Cleveland County late Monday afternoon. The storm moved into Lincoln and Catawba counties.

The weather service said Thursday a second tornado was confirmed at the Hickory Airport that moved across parts of Burke, Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties with winds of up to 125 mph (200 kph).

No deaths or serious injuries were reported, although a man cutting a tree in Alexander County was killed Wednesday.

Tornadoes were also confirmed in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties, South Carolina, during the storms.

Duke Energy reports more than 10,000 North Carolinians were still without electricity Thursday following the storms.