Woman grabs gun from man who made her perform sex act with her feet, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and forcing her to perform sexual acts on him at gunpoint may have attempted similar attacks on several different victims, according to a recently released arrest report.

The arrest report released on Thursday states 21-year-old Juhjuan Washington may have tried to touch or kidnap University of Nevada, Las Vegas students on three additional occasions and one woman at an apartment complex.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Washington on Oct. 22 at his girlfriend’s home two days after they say he kidnapped a woman from a UNLV parking garage.

During an interview, the victim told detectives that Washington told her to use her feet to pleasure him. She said, she was scared because he had a gun and was worried what he would do if she said no, the arrest report stated.

She said Washington had her drive to two separate locations after the first place had too many kids walking by the car.

She added Washington asked her if she had a cell phone so he could record the sex act, which police later obtained as evidence in the case, according to the report.

After the sexual act was performed, the victim grabbed Washington’s gun which was resting on his thigh as he was fixing his pants, she told detectives.

She then told him to get out of the car. When he ran off, she told detectives she chased him with the gun for a short distance before calling the police, the report stated.

While Washington got away, he was identified to police by his stepfather who said he saw the news reports and believed the suspect was his stepson.

As detectives began looking into Washington’s background, they found he was arrested by Clark County School District Police and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sept. 18, 2017, only a month before the most recent incident.

Authorities charged him with luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person, loitering at a school or public place where children congregate, making a false statement to or obstructing a public officer, and interfering with a student or pupil from attending school.

After police released surveillance photos of Washington, an LVMPD detective said he recalled a similar call from Oct. 19 in which a woman was kidnapped by a gunman who then stole her car, according to the arrest report.

The victim was not sexually assaulted, but he did ask her to drive them to a dark location. When she refused, he let her go, the report stated.

Both women identified Washington as the suspect in a photo lineup.

Detectives stated in the report that UNLV police had three additional cases of a man matching Washington’s description who attempted to touch or kidnap students. They expect to file more charges.

Following his arrest, Washington spoke with detectives. At first, he denied the charges, but after they produced evidence against him, Washington admitted to the abduction, according to the arrest report.

During the interview, he also told officers he felt like a freak because he liked feet, the report states He also said he put a gun to two different people.

During a phone call, which detectives had allowed him to make, Washington admitted what he had done to the other person on the line. He stated things had happened between the victim and him, but added he did not rape her, the report said.

Police believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555.