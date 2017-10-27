10-year-old girl hit crossing street outside Wake County elementary school

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A 10-year-old girl was hit by a car as she left a Wake County elementary school, police said.

The girl had just left Laurel Park Elementary School just outside of Apex. She was crossing the street to go home when she was hit by a car on Laura Duncan Road, police said.

There is no crosswalk in that location, police said.

The girl suffered minor injuries and was accompanied to the hospital by her parents.

She is the second student to be hit in the area this week. Tuesday morning, a Friendship High School student was hit by a car while crossing in a crosswalk on Humie Olive Road.

