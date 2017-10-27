28 students taken to hospital after 2 NC school buses crash

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) — Officials with Brunswick County Schools said 28 students were taken to the hospital after two school buses were involved in a wreck Friday afternoon.

According to county dispatch officials, the accident occurred near the intersection of Southport-Supply and Hewettown roads in the Bolivia area around 3:40 p.m.

School officials said buses 251 and 253 from Virginia Williamson Elementary were involved in the wreck and 64 children were aboard the buses. Twenty-eight students were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a State Highway Patrol officer on the scene, one of the buses rear-ended a passenger vehicle, which pushed that vehicle into the other bus.

Witness said there were two people in the passenger vehicle. WECT contacted SHP to get information on charges, citations, or injuries of those in the passenger vehicle.

Parents of children who ride these buses should report to Virginia Williamson Elementary.

“School and emergency management officials will be at the school to reunite parents with children and inform parents of the hospital location if heir child was transported,” said Jessica Swencki, spokesperson for the school system.

