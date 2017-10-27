34th annual Barbecue Festival underway in Lexington this weekend

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) – It’s in the name, you know what to expect: The world’s greatest barbecue made in the Triad’s very own city of Lexington.

The 34th Annual Barbecue Festival is this weekend and WFMY wants to show you how the celebrate pork in the state’s biggest food festival.

WFMY News 2’s Laura Brache walked the streets of Lexington just three days before the big day to find out what’s to be expected of this year’s festival.

Lexington City Manager Alan Carson gave us the sneak peak.

Let’s break it all down by the numbers:

If you’re visiting the Barbecue Festival, you’ll be one out of nearly 175,000 people in Lexington enjoying the food, music, and fun.

Not a Lexington resident? 7 percent of Barbecue Festival attendees aren’t either.

Officials said 8,000 pounds of barbecue will be cooked and eaten just the day of the festival.

By visiting the festival and enjoying everything it has to offer, you are contributing to the nearly $10 million in economic impact coming into the Lexington community.

“It’s always a great day for us to put on our best face and show the world why we’re famous for barbecue,” Carson said.

WFMY meteorologists predict Saturday’s weather to be a high of 67 and a low of 48 with 30 percent chance of rain.

