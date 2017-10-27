4 suspects on the run after armed robbery at Morrisville Sheetz

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville police are investigating after four suspects robbed multiple people at gunpoint inside a Sheetz, as well as in the parking lot, Friday morning.

According to police, four unknown suspects walked up to someone in the parking lot of the Sheetz located at 10700 Chapel Hill Road and held them at gunpoint and demanded their wallet. The victim gave them the wallet and then the four suspects proceeded to enter the store.

Once inside the store, the suspects took phones and car keys from several people inside the business. They also stole $420 in cash from the register, police said.

The suspects then fled in a 2017 black Jeep Cherokee with Virginia tag AEU1951. The vehicle belongs to one of the customers from inside the Sheetz.

The armed robbery occurred just after 12:15 a.m., police said.

The four suspects are described as follows:

Suspect one: A male, approximately 5 foot 11 to 6 feet tall with a slim build, wearing a black hoodie, blue and white stonewashed jeans, white sneakers, and a black bandana covering his face.

Suspect two: A male with a silver handgun, standing approximately 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 9, with a slim build, wearing a gray or white hoodie, black pants, all white sneakers, and a black bandana covering the majority of his face.

Suspect three: A male standing about 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 9 in height, with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie with a red shirt underneath the hoodie, tan-colored skinny jeans/pants, red black Michael Jordan sneakers, and a black bandanna covering the majority of his face.

Suspect four: The fourth suspect is approximately 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 7 in height, with a slim build, wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, white Adidas sneakers with a black stripe on them, and a red bandana. It appears that this suspect is female.

Police and surveillance images show that the suspects all appear to be African-American.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals seen in the photos. If you have any information, please contact Detective Mullis at 919-463-1623.