Cary man will probe JFK release for details on Oswald’s call to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For decades, Americans have come up with theories about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and wondered.

“It is a sense of an unanswered question,” said Grover Proctor, a Cary man who has researched the assassination for more than 40 years. “It’s like a five-million-piece jigsaw puzzle that’s landed on the floor and you’re going to have to pick up each one.”

Proctor has questions of his own and puts that curiosity to work.

He’s been waiting for these documents to be released. The day after they were made public, he’s spending hours downloading the documents.

In particular, Proctor has focused his research on one phone call.

“Oswald attempted to make a call to area code 919,” said Proctor.

The day after the assassination, Lee Harvey Oswald tried to call a man named John Hurt in Raleigh. Hurt was a counterintelligence agent in the Army during World War II.

Proctor said Friday he will look through the thousands of documents to see if there is anything anywhere in them about that phone call.

“I’m going to sit there in my office and go through and read every single one of the headers and see if any of them matches a name that has to do with the Raleigh call,” said Proctor.

It will take months, but maybe, more of that puzzle can be put together.

“Then, the picture begins to emerge and that’s how we’ll get to the truth,” he said.