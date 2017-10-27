Convicted murderer among those watching Bergdahl sentencing



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A potential security problem has unfolded right in the middle of Army Sgt. Bowe Berghdahl’s sentencing — a convicted murderer was among those on-hand watching the trial.

It’s illegal for a convicted felon to be on a military post. Visitors to post are required show identification, are searched and go through metal detectors.

“I stand for integrity, devotion to duty, love for your nation and above all truth,” said George Maracek.

Maracek, a retired colonel who served with the Special Forces, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing his wife, got out after three years, and has been a free man for the past 12 years.

CBS North Carolina’s Sheena Elzie U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson about the incident.

He hadn’t heard about the event, but said it never should have happened.

“A lot of us remember there use to be 20 different roads you drive into Fort Bragg. We’ve come a long way,” said Hudson.

He added, “There were force protection improvements even before 9/11, but certainly since 9/11 we’ve … accelerated the security.”

Fort Bragg officials wouldn’t comment on what happened, but a spokesperson said officials are investigating how a convicted murderer ended up in the courtroom.