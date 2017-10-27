Event meant to provide homeless veterans with resources held in Raleigh today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Homeless veterans in our area are getting resources to help them get back on track.

Officials estimate there are several hundred homeless veterans that visit local shelters yearly.

More than 30 organizations were in one place Friday for the 11th annual Capital Area Veterans Stand Down event.

The resources include health and mental check-ups, food stamps, Medicaid, affordable housing and more.

“Many of them may not know where to start looking for work, or they may need training. They may need some other information or referrals that can help them. We have that here,” shelter manager Frank Lawrence said. “When they come here and see that, they’re like, ‘You know what? This is great. I can kind of use this as a springboard to get me going.’”

For those who did not make Friday’s event, the South Wilmington Street Center provides similar services daily.