Event to honor Durham Mayor Bill Bell, local ‘HEROES’ tonight

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A one-of-a-kind event is happening Friday night in Durham.

HEROES in the Park is described by organizers as a social event and fundraising platform that celebrates, encourages and connects ‘HEROES’ in our communities.

There will be more than a dozen local vendors, including restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias of Giorgios Hospitality Group and other food trucks.

Guests will also enjoy an all-star outdoor concert that includes Kool & The Gang, Sheila E., Morris Day & The Time, YahZarah, Marlon Jordan, John Brown, Rebirth Brass Brand, Durham Medical Orchestra and Durham Children’s Choir.

The event will honor hero and Durham mayor, Bill Bell.

Bell has been in public service for 46 years, 16 of them as mayor. His term expires in December.

Organizers hope that his closest friends and colleagues, as well as the community and its leaders show up.

“It is an historical opportunity, which you’re celebrating someone that’s served consecutively for so long and has done so much to give back and to transform a community, and Durham is truly a place that’s transformed,” said Anjanee, Mayor Bell’s daughter.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and lasts until midnight at the Rickhouse and Historic Durham Athletic Park.

To purchase a HERO Package or for more information, visit www.heroesinthepark.com