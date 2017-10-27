Grand jury approves charges in election interference probe led by Mueller, reports say

WASHINGTON (WNCN/CBS News) — The first charges have been filed in the investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election led by special counsel Robert Mueller, CNN reported Friday night.

A federal grand jury approved the charge, according to sources who spoke to CNN.

The charges are not public because of an order from a federal judge, CNN reported on its website. It’s not clear who that charges are against.

CNN also reported someone could be taken into custody by Monday.

Mueller and a team of investigators are probing potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Mueller was appointed as the special counsel in May.

The news of charges in the case comes just days after the Washington Post reported that Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee contributed funding for research that culminated in the infamous dossier alleging Trump’s connections to Russia.

According to the Washington Post, lawyer Marc E. Elias, who represented both Clinton’s campaign and the DNC, and his law firm Perkins Coie retained the firm Fusion GPS in April 2016 to investigate any connections.

Before then, a still-unknown Republican client funded Fusion GPS’ research during the Republican primaries. Fusion had hired former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele to conduct the research.