Girl wounded several times in NC drive-by shooting

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) — Two children and an adult were injured in a drive-by shooting that happened Thursday night on Miller Road, outside of Tabor City.

According to an incident report, someone shot into a home around 9 p.m. Three adults and three children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a girl was shot several times and a boy was grazed by a bullet. Anthony Kinlaw, 30, was also shot in the leg.

Those injured in the shooting were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident reports lists the following offenses in connection with the shooting: assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and damage to property.

The sheriff’s office said no suspect information is known at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.