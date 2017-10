PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hillside High School football player was taken to the hospital Friday night after suffering an injury during the game, Durham Public Schools said.

Hillside was playing an away game at Northwood High School in Pittsboro.

The boy left the game alert and was being transported as a precaution, a spokesman told CBS North Carolina.

There is no further word on the extent of his injuries. The boy’s identity was not available.