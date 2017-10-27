Kinston police arrest 4, seek 15 more suspects after dog fighting ring busted

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — Kinston police have now arrested a total of four men and issued warrants for 15 other people as part of an investigation into a dog fighting operation discovered last Saturday.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2nd arrest made in Kinston dog fighting ring bust

The latest two arrests took place Thursday and Friday.

Kevin Walters was arrested on charges of felony dog fighting, obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice Thursday. He was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Earnest Sutton Jr. was arrested Friday on a felony dog fighting charge.

In addition, arrest warrants have been issued for the following suspects, all on charges of felony dog fighting:

Dion Jones

Gregory Mundine

Sebastian Woods

Thomas Earl Whitehorn Jr.

Kevin Winn Jr.

Michael Weeks

Faronta Thompson

Deja Bryant

Ronnie Koonce

Anthony Hall

Brandon Kelly

Angela King

Briana Flanagan

Jalisa Bryant

On Oct. 21, police arrested Hal Tyler Jr. and rescued five dogs from a dog fighting ring off Sherman Street. Tyler was charged with felonious dog fighting.

When officers arrived a the home, a crowd ran into nearby woods, police said.

On Tuesday, Kinston police said Juan Derico Rufus was arrested and charged with felony dog fighting.

Two injured dogs were recovered along with three uninjured dogs, police said. A wooden built dog fighting ring was also found on the property.

Both injured dogs were transported for treatment. One dog required 48 staples to the face and neck area. But both dogs should make a full recovery police said.

The three uninjured dogs are being held for safekeeping.

Tyler is being held at the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond while Rufus is there under a under a $10,000 secured bond.