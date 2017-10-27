Little League event to honor Life Flight pilot killed in crash

By Published:
A photo of the helicopter that crashed. (Michael Palmisano)


CLAYTON (WNCN) – The Clayton Little League has organized a fundraiser to honor fallen first responder and veteran – Jeff Burke.

Burke was killed when the Duke Life Flight he was piloting went down. Flight nurses Kristopher Harrison and Crystal Sollinger also died along with patient Mary Bartlett.

It happened Sept. 8. The helicopter was on its way to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.

EARLIER: Duke Life Flight crew identified after deadly NC helicopter crash

Burke served in the Air Force and Army from 1983 to 2007.

Burke was a member of the Clayton Little League family. His son, Jason played in the league for the last two years.

On Saturday the first annual Fall Ball Classic will honor Burke. It will be held at Clayton Community Park. The event starts at 8:45 a.m.

Clayton Little League will be facing off against Garner Little League. There will be a 50/50 raffle and the league said all proceeds will go to the Burke family.

For more information send an email to info@claytonlittleleague.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s