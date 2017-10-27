Little League event to honor Life Flight pilot killed in crash



CLAYTON (WNCN) – The Clayton Little League has organized a fundraiser to honor fallen first responder and veteran – Jeff Burke.

Burke was killed when the Duke Life Flight he was piloting went down. Flight nurses Kristopher Harrison and Crystal Sollinger also died along with patient Mary Bartlett.

It happened Sept. 8. The helicopter was on its way to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.

EARLIER: Duke Life Flight crew identified after deadly NC helicopter crash

Burke served in the Air Force and Army from 1983 to 2007.

Burke was a member of the Clayton Little League family. His son, Jason played in the league for the last two years.

On Saturday the first annual Fall Ball Classic will honor Burke. It will be held at Clayton Community Park. The event starts at 8:45 a.m.

Clayton Little League will be facing off against Garner Little League. There will be a 50/50 raffle and the league said all proceeds will go to the Burke family.

For more information send an email to info@claytonlittleleague.org.