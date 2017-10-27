Milder today; rain, cold front Sunday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a cold start, Friday will end up seasonable with a milder afternoon. Highs will be near the normal of 70. Bright sunshine will rule as high pressure will be close by.

Friday night will not be as cold with lows dropping into the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

It will remain mild on Saturday with highs in the lower 70s, but it will become mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible during the afternoon.

Showers will become likely by Saturday night as a cold front will approach central North Carolina and move through on Sunday morning. There will be a good chance of rain Sunday, mainly in the morning. During the afternoon, clouds will decrease, breezes will pick up and temperatures will drop into the 50s.

Frost will be possible Monday morning and again on Halloween morning as lows drop into the 30s for everyone in central North Carolina. Monday will be sunny but chilly with a high near 60. By Tuesday afternoon, it will be pleasant with sunny skies and highs rebounding to the middle to upper 60s. For trick-or-treaters on Tuesday evening, temperatures will fall into the 50s with clear skies.

Next Wednesday and Thursday should remain dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies around with seasonable temperatures.

Today will be sunny and milder. The high will be around 70. Winds will be south 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be fair and not as cold. The overnight low will be 48. Winds will be south 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday will become mostly cloudy with an afternoon isolated shower possible. The high will be 72. Winds will be south 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday Night will be cloudy with showers likely. The overnight low will be 56. Winds will be southwest 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain likely in the morning; it will be drier with decreasing clouds in the afternoon. The high will be 61, with temperatures falling into the middle 50s during the afternoon. Winds will be north-northwest 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Monday will be sunny and chilly. The high will be near 60; after a morning low of 37.

Halloween on Next Tuesday will be sunny. The high will be 67, after a morning low of 38.

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 68, after a morning low of 43.

Thursday will be partly sunny. The high will be around 70; after a morning low of 50.

