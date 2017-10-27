‘Nobody called 911’: Witnesses rob, take photos of woman beaten unconscious

PITTSBURGH (CBS News) — A horrifying assault that was caught on surveillance video has police investigating a robbery case in Pennsylvania.

CBS Pittsburgh reports a surveillance camera captured the attack, which occurred more than a month ago.

The video shows a man walking up to a woman, kicking her leg and punching her in the face, which knocked her out cold. The man is then seen walking away from the scene. Moments later, a young man walks up to the same woman and looks at her motionless body. He then proceeds to pull out his cell phone and takes a video.

Four more young people do the same thing.

One of the suspects is seen bending down near the woman and picking something up. Detectives believe it was her cell phone.

“They don’t treat animals like that. They wouldn’t treat a dog that way,” the victim’s mother said. “It’s disgusting. My daughter needs help.”

A source who provided the video said in text message, “They didn’t help her. They took what looks like her phone while she’s out cold. Nobody called 911 to help her.”

The source also said the group of young people “actually come back.” One of the suspects “lays beside her and takes a selfie.”

A source close to the investigation says the woman wound up lying on the sidewalk until she regained consciousness.

CBS Pittsburgh reports the assault victim has a history of arrests, mostly on drug charges.

Dr. Neil Capretto, of Gateway Rehab, was shocked by the video.

“She’s lying there like somebody just hit a deer, she’s lying there on the side of the road,” said Capretto. “It’s like a sideshow in a circus. This is a human being.”

Capretto agreed to help the young woman. She was admitted into the facility where he works.

“They deserve to be helped. I, as a physician, this is my oath to help people who are sick. She’s sick and she needs help,” said Capretto.

CBS Pittsburgh reports the woman has been doing well since receiving treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate her attack. Detectives say they believe they know who is responsible for the assault.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.