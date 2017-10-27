North Carolina high school football scores — Oct. 27

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A comprehensive look at high school football scores from throughout North Carolina Friday night.

Apex Middle Creek 55, Holly Springs 14

Ashe County 42, West Wilkes 14

Asheboro 46, Southwestern Randolph 23

Asheville 35, North Buncombe 13

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Asheville Erwin 58, North Henderson 10

Asheville Reynolds 57, West Henderson 8

Belmont Cramer 21, Gastonia Huss 14, OT

Belmont South Point 55, Forest City Chase 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 42, Polk County 31

Cameron Union Pines 12, Harnett Central 6, OT

Cary 18, Durham Riverside 14

Catawba Bandys 42, Lake Norman Charter 16

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 58, Charlotte Olympic 42

Charlotte Catholic 49, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 10

Charlotte Christian 52, Charlotte Providence Day 14

Charlotte Latin 48, Charlotte Country Day 30

Charlotte Mallard Creek 41, Cornelius Hough 7

Charlotte Myers Park 35, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 28

Charlotte Providence 56, Charlotte Berry Tech 26

Charlotte Vance 57, North Mecklenburg 18

Cherokee 48, Hayesville 14

Clayton 56, Smithfield-Selma 13

Concord 41, Northwest Cabarrus 20

Concord Robinson 49, Kannapolis Brown 42

Currituck County 20, Bertie County 14

Durham Hillside 28, Pittsboro Northwood 21

East Bend Forbush 36, Walkertown 0

East Bladen 49, South Robeson 12

East Duplin 49, Warsaw Kenan 7

East Forsyth 35, Davie County 7

East Surry 48, South Stokes 0

Eastern Wayne 49, Greenville Rose 43

Edenton Holmes 50, Manteo 7

Elkin 53, East Wilkes 52

Fairmont 24, East Columbus 12

Fayetteville Sanford 42, Fayetteville Pine Forest 23

Fayetteville Smith 31, Cape Fear 30, OT

Franklin 17, Canton Pisgah 13

Friendship 32, Fuquay-Varina 21

Garner 48, Apex 0

Gastonia Ashbrook 48, North Gaston 40

Goldsboro 62, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Graham 33, Burlington Cummings 13

Greensboro Dudley 48, North Forsyth 6

Greensboro Page 42, Greensboro Grimsley 0

Greenville Conley 56, Southern Wayne 14

Havelock 78, Swansboro 0

Hendersonville 43, Brevard 0

Hertford County 65, Pasquotank County 33

Hickory 38, Alexander Central 28

Hickory Ridge 47, East Mecklenburg 35

Hickory St. Stephens 56, South Caldwell 7

High Point Christian Academy 10, Statesville Christian 7

Holly Ridge Dixon 41, Lejeune 12

Jacksonville 51, Jacksonville White Oak 0

Jamestown Ragsdale 56, High Point Central 15

Kings Mountain 63, Gastonia Forestview 7

Kinston Parrott Academy 32, Faith Christian 14

Kinston 21, Washington 12

Knightdale 42, Wendell Corinth Holders 19

Lake Norman 45, Huntersville Hopewell 6

Lee County 44, Erwin Triton 7

Lenoir Hibriten 48, West Iredell 0

Lincolnton 56, North Lincoln 41

Madison County 22, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 14

Maiden 30, Newton-Conover 27

Marshville Forest Hills 66, Monroe Central 0

Matthews Butler 47, Charlotte Garinger 0

Mint Hill Rocky River 28, Charlotte Independence 13

Mitchell County 56, Avery County 0

Monroe Piedmont 31, Monroe Parkwood 14

Monroe Union Academy 42, Gastonia Highland Tech 12

Mooresboro Jefferson 34, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 16

Morganton Patton 63, Claremont Bunker Hill 20

Morrisville Green Hope 48, Durham Jordan 17

Mt. Airy 73, Kernersville McGuinness 6

Mt. Pleasant 14, East Montgomery 7

Murphy 48, Rosman 22

Nash Central 70, North Pitt 6

Newton Foard 49, East Burke 6

North Davidson 45, Salisbury 0

North Duplin 28, Goldsboro Rosewood 21

North Edgecombe 42, Rocky Mount Prep 14

North Lenoir 42, South Lenoir 14

North Stanly 42, North Moore 2

North Surry 17, West Stokes 7

North Wilkes 50, Alleghany County 0

Northeast Guilford 52, Mayodan McMichael 0

Northern Guilford 35, Eden Morehead 12

Northern Vance 33, Oxford Webb 14

Orange 42, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0

Pembroke Swett 21, Hoke County 14

Perquimans 52, Camden County 36

Pinetown Northside 56, Jones County 6

Plymouth 30, Gates County 24

Raleigh Athens Drive 50, Cary Panther Creek 13

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 52, Southeast Raleigh 12

Raleigh Leesville Road 33, Raleigh Enloe 6

Raleigh Ravenscroft 30, Harrells Christian 12

Raleigh Sanderson 59, Raleigh Broughton 7

Raleigh St. David’s 63, Cary Christian 0

Raleigh Wake Christian 30, North Raleigh Christian 7

Randleman 49, Eastern Randolph 0

Red Springs 41, West Columbus 0

Reidsville 65, Bartlett Yancey 0

Richlands 44, East Carteret 43

Richmond County 25, Fayetteville Seventy-First 19

Riverside Martin 29, Pamlico County 19

Roanoke Rapids 62, Warren County 35

Robersonville South Creek 29, Chocowinity Southside 24

Rocky Point Trask 37, Croatan 34

Salemburg Lakewood 47, Princeton 0

Scotland 63, Lumberton 14

Shelby 28, East Rutherford 7

Shelby Crest 56, Lawndale Burns 8

South Central Pitt 76, Pikeville Aycock 14

South Columbus 42, West Bladen 0

South Davidson 20, Chatham Central 12

South Granville 55, Granville Central 9

South Iredell 49, North Iredell 7

South Johnston 20, East Wake 6

South Rowan 28, Central Davidson 17

South Stanly 28, Albemarle 13

SouthWest Edgecombe 41, North Johnston 21

Southeast Guilford 42, Burlington Williams 14

Southern Alamance 41, Southern Guilford 21

Southern Lee 55, Western Harnett 7

Southern Nash 35, Rocky Mount 7

Southern Pines Pinecrest 23, Fayetteville Britt 13

Southwest Onslow 54, Pender County 0

Spring Lake Overhills 30, Hope Mills South View 27

Statesville 47, East Rowan 28

Swain County 24, Robbinsville 21

Sylva Smoky Mountain 41, East Henderson 27

Thomasville 23, Brooks County, Ga. 20

Thomasville Ledford 41, East Davidson 10

Trinity 17, High Point Andrews 0

Trinity Christian 52, Village Christian 16

Trinity Wheatmore 22, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0

Wake Forest 56, Raleigh Wakefield 0

Wake Forest Heritage 55, Rolesville 6

Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Clinton 22

Watauga County 42, Morganton Freedom 0

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 28, Monroe Sun Valley 20

Waynesville Tuscola 35, Asheville Roberson 34

Weddington 34, Monroe 0

West Carteret 26, Jacksonville Northside 18

West Charlotte 35, Mooresville 7

West Craven 14, Ayden-Grifton 0

West Forsyth 38, Pfafftown Reagan 7

West Mecklenburg 42, South Mecklenburg 7

West Montgomery 20, North Rowan 13

West Rowan 45, China Grove Carson 13

Western Alamance 24, Eastern Alamance 14

Whiteville 61, St. Pauls 13

Wilkes Central 48, Boonville Starmount 13

Wilmington Ashley 22, Topsail 20

Wilmington Hoggard 41, South Brunswick 3

Wilmington Laney 33, West Brunswick 27

Wilmington New Hanover 55, North Brunswick 0

Wilson Beddingfield 42, Farmville Central 21

Wilson Fike 33, Northern Nash 23

Wilson Hunt 15, Franklinton 14

Winston-Salem Carver 24, Surry Central 3

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s