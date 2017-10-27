North Carolina high school football scores — Oct. 27

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A comprehensive look at high school football scores from throughout North Carolina Friday night.
Apex Middle Creek 55, Holly Springs 14
Ashe County 42, West Wilkes 14
Asheboro 46, Southwestern Randolph 23
Asheville 35, North Buncombe 13
Asheville Erwin 58, North Henderson 10
Asheville Reynolds 57, West Henderson 8
Belmont Cramer 21, Gastonia Huss 14, OT
Belmont South Point 55, Forest City Chase 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 42, Polk County 31
Cameron Union Pines 12, Harnett Central 6, OT
Cary 18, Durham Riverside 14
Catawba Bandys 42, Lake Norman Charter 16
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 58, Charlotte Olympic 42
Charlotte Catholic 49, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 10
Charlotte Christian 52, Charlotte Providence Day 14
Charlotte Latin 48, Charlotte Country Day 30
Charlotte Mallard Creek 41, Cornelius Hough 7
Charlotte Myers Park 35, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 28
Charlotte Providence 56, Charlotte Berry Tech 26
Charlotte Vance 57, North Mecklenburg 18
Cherokee 48, Hayesville 14
Clayton 56, Smithfield-Selma 13
Concord 41, Northwest Cabarrus 20
Concord Robinson 49, Kannapolis Brown 42
Currituck County 20, Bertie County 14
Durham Hillside 28, Pittsboro Northwood 21
East Bend Forbush 36, Walkertown 0
East Bladen 49, South Robeson 12
East Duplin 49, Warsaw Kenan 7
East Forsyth 35, Davie County 7
East Surry 48, South Stokes 0
Eastern Wayne 49, Greenville Rose 43
Edenton Holmes 50, Manteo 7
Elkin 53, East Wilkes 52
Fairmont 24, East Columbus 12
Fayetteville Sanford 42, Fayetteville Pine Forest 23
Fayetteville Smith 31, Cape Fear 30, OT
Franklin 17, Canton Pisgah 13
Friendship 32, Fuquay-Varina 21
Garner 48, Apex 0
Gastonia Ashbrook 48, North Gaston 40
Goldsboro 62, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Graham 33, Burlington Cummings 13
Greensboro Dudley 48, North Forsyth 6
Greensboro Page 42, Greensboro Grimsley 0
Greenville Conley 56, Southern Wayne 14
Havelock 78, Swansboro 0
Hendersonville 43, Brevard 0
Hertford County 65, Pasquotank County 33
Hickory 38, Alexander Central 28
Hickory Ridge 47, East Mecklenburg 35
Hickory St. Stephens 56, South Caldwell 7
High Point Christian Academy 10, Statesville Christian 7
Holly Ridge Dixon 41, Lejeune 12
Jacksonville 51, Jacksonville White Oak 0
Jamestown Ragsdale 56, High Point Central 15
Kings Mountain 63, Gastonia Forestview 7
Kinston Parrott Academy 32, Faith Christian 14
Kinston 21, Washington 12
Knightdale 42, Wendell Corinth Holders 19
Lake Norman 45, Huntersville Hopewell 6
Lee County 44, Erwin Triton 7
Lenoir Hibriten 48, West Iredell 0
Lincolnton 56, North Lincoln 41
Madison County 22, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 14
Maiden 30, Newton-Conover 27
Marshville Forest Hills 66, Monroe Central 0
Matthews Butler 47, Charlotte Garinger 0
Mint Hill Rocky River 28, Charlotte Independence 13
Mitchell County 56, Avery County 0
Monroe Piedmont 31, Monroe Parkwood 14
Monroe Union Academy 42, Gastonia Highland Tech 12
Mooresboro Jefferson 34, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 16
Morganton Patton 63, Claremont Bunker Hill 20
Morrisville Green Hope 48, Durham Jordan 17
Mt. Airy 73, Kernersville McGuinness 6
Mt. Pleasant 14, East Montgomery 7
Murphy 48, Rosman 22
Nash Central 70, North Pitt 6
Newton Foard 49, East Burke 6
North Davidson 45, Salisbury 0
North Duplin 28, Goldsboro Rosewood 21
North Edgecombe 42, Rocky Mount Prep 14
North Lenoir 42, South Lenoir 14
North Stanly 42, North Moore 2
North Surry 17, West Stokes 7
North Wilkes 50, Alleghany County 0
Northeast Guilford 52, Mayodan McMichael 0
Northern Guilford 35, Eden Morehead 12
Northern Vance 33, Oxford Webb 14
Orange 42, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0
Pembroke Swett 21, Hoke County 14
Perquimans 52, Camden County 36
Pinetown Northside 56, Jones County 6
Plymouth 30, Gates County 24
Raleigh Athens Drive 50, Cary Panther Creek 13
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 52, Southeast Raleigh 12
Raleigh Leesville Road 33, Raleigh Enloe 6
Raleigh Ravenscroft 30, Harrells Christian 12
Raleigh Sanderson 59, Raleigh Broughton 7
Raleigh St. David’s 63, Cary Christian 0
Raleigh Wake Christian 30, North Raleigh Christian 7
Randleman 49, Eastern Randolph 0
Red Springs 41, West Columbus 0
Reidsville 65, Bartlett Yancey 0
Richlands 44, East Carteret 43
Richmond County 25, Fayetteville Seventy-First 19
Riverside Martin 29, Pamlico County 19
Roanoke Rapids 62, Warren County 35
Robersonville South Creek 29, Chocowinity Southside 24
Rocky Point Trask 37, Croatan 34
Salemburg Lakewood 47, Princeton 0
Scotland 63, Lumberton 14
Shelby 28, East Rutherford 7
Shelby Crest 56, Lawndale Burns 8
South Central Pitt 76, Pikeville Aycock 14
South Columbus 42, West Bladen 0
South Davidson 20, Chatham Central 12
South Granville 55, Granville Central 9
South Iredell 49, North Iredell 7
South Johnston 20, East Wake 6
South Rowan 28, Central Davidson 17
South Stanly 28, Albemarle 13
SouthWest Edgecombe 41, North Johnston 21
Southeast Guilford 42, Burlington Williams 14
Southern Alamance 41, Southern Guilford 21
Southern Lee 55, Western Harnett 7
Southern Nash 35, Rocky Mount 7
Southern Pines Pinecrest 23, Fayetteville Britt 13
Southwest Onslow 54, Pender County 0
Spring Lake Overhills 30, Hope Mills South View 27
Statesville 47, East Rowan 28
Swain County 24, Robbinsville 21
Sylva Smoky Mountain 41, East Henderson 27
Thomasville 23, Brooks County, Ga. 20
Thomasville Ledford 41, East Davidson 10
Trinity 17, High Point Andrews 0
Trinity Christian 52, Village Christian 16
Trinity Wheatmore 22, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0
Wake Forest 56, Raleigh Wakefield 0
Wake Forest Heritage 55, Rolesville 6
Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Clinton 22
Watauga County 42, Morganton Freedom 0
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 28, Monroe Sun Valley 20
Waynesville Tuscola 35, Asheville Roberson 34
Weddington 34, Monroe 0
West Carteret 26, Jacksonville Northside 18
West Charlotte 35, Mooresville 7
West Craven 14, Ayden-Grifton 0
West Forsyth 38, Pfafftown Reagan 7
West Mecklenburg 42, South Mecklenburg 7
West Montgomery 20, North Rowan 13
West Rowan 45, China Grove Carson 13
Western Alamance 24, Eastern Alamance 14
Whiteville 61, St. Pauls 13
Wilkes Central 48, Boonville Starmount 13
Wilmington Ashley 22, Topsail 20
Wilmington Hoggard 41, South Brunswick 3
Wilmington Laney 33, West Brunswick 27
Wilmington New Hanover 55, North Brunswick 0
Wilson Beddingfield 42, Farmville Central 21
Wilson Fike 33, Northern Nash 23
Wilson Hunt 15, Franklinton 14
Winston-Salem Carver 24, Surry Central 3
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/