Organizer of Fayetteville half-marathon, 5k to issue refunds after event cancelled

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The organizer of the Fayetteville Halloween Half-Marathon and 5k now says he is going to have to cancel the 5k road race as well.

Yesterday, Extreme Sports Marketing cancelled the half-marathon set for Oct. 29 after the City of Fayetteville refused to give it the organization a permit to run across some city roads.

At the time, Jason Miller told CBS North Carolina he decided to continue with the 5k race because it was going to be run in the grounds of the Crown Coliseum Complex which is private property.

But late this morning, he said the Complex pulled out of its contract with the organization, leaving it no place to hold the 5k race either.

Miller said about 500 people paid $40 dollars a piece to enter the 5k. He said all that money will be refunded as will the $80 dollar registration fee that 400 others paid to run the half-marathon.

Miller said costs of hotel rooms for runners will be covered by his insurance. He expects the refund process to take about 72 hours.

