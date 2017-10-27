Pair charged after Goldsboro man dies from shooting during robbery, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested this week in the deadly shooting earlier this month of a Goldsboro man, police say.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. on Oct. 11 at 516 Eason Street, Goldsboro police said in a news release.

The victim, Robert Baymon, 60, could still talk when officers found him and told police that allowed two men into his home that night.

The pair then tried to rob him and, during a struggle, Baymon was shot twice, police said.

Baymon was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care ED for treatment of his injuries. Hours later, he was transferred to Vidant Medical in Greenville for further treatment of his injuries. He was at first listed in critical condition while at Vidant, but died Oct. 18.

Kendall Shane Price, 23, of Seven Springs, was arrested on Wednesday at 109 S. Ormond Avenue without incident, police said.

As police continued to investigate, an arrest warrant was also issued for Anthony Rhodes Barnes, police said.

Barnes, 22, was taken into custody Friday afternoon at the EconoLodge located at 704 Corporate Drive in Goldsboro.

Barnes is charged with murder in the case, police said. Price is also charged with murder.