Pair charged in Dec. 2016 killing of Raleigh teen, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen was arrested Friday and charged in the December 2016 Raleigh killing of another teen who was found dead in a car, police said.

Brandon Khalil Sandy, 18, was found inside a vehicle around 1:45 p.m. Dec. 11 after police responded to Edwin Drive on a “welfare check” call.

Sandy was found shot in the head and a 911 call said the car had been behind her apartment building since the night before.

A 911 caller also said that when residents when to investigate the car they found blood all over the interior of the car.

Friday police said Basadar Lawya St. Phard, who was 17 at the time of the deadly shooting, was charged with murder in the case.

St. Phard, who is now 18, is a Raleigh resident and was arrested in the 5000 block of Sedgewick Road in Raleigh, police said.

Lijena Victoria Hickman, 30, of Raleigh was charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the case, police said

Another teen was charged about a week after the killing.

Aljariek Freeman, 18, was charged with murder after U.S. Marshals arrested him near Atlanta, police said on Dec. 17.

