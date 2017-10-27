Raleigh woman charged with stabbing person, then threatening, attacking cops

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman is facing a long list of charges after stabbing someone and then threatening and attacking Raleigh police officers, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS North Carolina.

The arrest warrant shows that Raejanese Chambers, 45, is accused of stabbing someone with a switchblade knife on Thursday. After stabbing the victim, the warrant states that Chambers then threatened a police officer with the knife, telling the officer she would kill him if he tried arresting her.

While being searched by a second officer, Chambers allegedly kicked that officer in both of his legs.

After attacking the officer, Chambers then physically resisted being put into handcuffs, attempted to fight the officers and then removed the handcuffs while officers were trying to get her into the patrol vehicle, according to the warrant.

Chambers is charged with assault with a deadly weapon — government official, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor breaking or entering, assault on government official/employee, communicating threats, injury to personal property, and resisting public officer.

She is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under an $81,000 secured bond.