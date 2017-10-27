Removal of damaged pier at NC Outer Banks to start soon

By Published:
The Frisco Pier. Aaron Cohen photo for WAVY-TV.

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — A project to remove the 55-year-old Cape Hatteras Fishing Pier and its pier house will begin in December.

The Frisco Pier. Aaron Cohen photo for WAVY-TV. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Cape Hatteras Fishing Pier, also known as Frisco Pier, has sustained damage from numerous hurricanes and other severe weather events over the years, according to the Outer Banks Group.

The fishing pier and pier house have not been open to the public for seven years, since it sustained severe damage from Hurricane Earl in 2010.

Debris such as large timbers containing rusted lag bolts and nails, regularly falls off the structure and creates public safety hazards, according to the Outer Banks Group.

The pier was originally 20 feet wide and 500 feet long when it opened to the public in 1962.

Members of the Cape Hatteras community created a “Save Frisco Pier” Facebook and petition, reaching over 1,000 signatures, to try to save the pier they described as a “historic landmark.”

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

According to Outer Banks Group, the removal project was awarded to DOT Construction of Beaufort and is expected to be completed by the spring.

During the removal of the pier and pier house, parking will not be available. After they are removed, a plan will begin to improve the parking lot and provide restroom facilities.

The National Park Service reached an agreement with the pier’s private owner in Sept. 2013, to take over the pier and its surrounding property.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s