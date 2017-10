SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an August killing.

Brennan Desuan McNeil, 23, was found dead about 2 a.m. on Aug. 4 by deputies at 220 Oak Hollow Lane in Sanford.

He had been shot several times, Sheriff Tracy Carter wrote. Deputies are treating the death as a murder.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 775-5531 or the tip line at (919) 718-4577.