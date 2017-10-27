Roxboro police issue alert for missing man

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Roxboro police are asking the public to help them find a missing man.

Homer Edward Morgan, 59, was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday on Brocks Court in the Carlyle Mobile Home Park, said police who also issued a Silver Alert for Morgan.

According to police, Morgan has a history of dementia, seizures and stroke.

When he was last seen, Morgan was walking toward U.S. Highway 501 in Roxboro.

Morgan was described by police as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds with red hair and blue eyes and a gray and black beard.

He was wearing a yellow shirt, a hunter green coat and blue pajama pants when he vanished, police said.

Officials said he might be headed to South Boston, Virginia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roxboro Police Department at 336-599-8345.