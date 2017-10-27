Trio charged in death of former ECU football player at Raleigh restaurant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have charged three people in connection with the fatal June shooting of a former ECU football player at Bahama Breeze restaurant on Wake Forest Road near Interstate 440.

Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was found just before 10 p.m. June 23. He was lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wantavius Burney Jackson and Clifton Jason Spellman are charged with murder conspiracy, police confirmed. Stephanie Chayanne Owens is charged with being an accessory after the fact, according to police and online booking records.

Lennon was a former football player for East Carolina University. He was an ECU football defensive back from 2011 to 2015.

Lennon started all 12 regular season games in his last year at ECU, but was ineligible to play during a bowl game, according to the ECU website.

A witness told a 911 dispatcher she saw two men fighting before the shooting.

“I’m at the Bahama Breeze on Wake Forest Road, and I think I just walked past somebody getting shot. I’m not sure. It’s 10 or 12 bang! bang! bang! and I’m scared to walk over there,” the caller said.

The caller then said she saw two men fighting between cars.

“I saw them fighting and I saw the flashes, like the sparks coming out,” the caller said.