VIDEO: Kitten kicked during attempted NC home break-in, 2 arrested

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men accused of trying to break into a Tabor City home last week.

Cameron Dexter Brisbon, 23, of Chadbourn, and Donovan Unique Young, 19, of Chadbourn, have been charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering and numerous other charges.

Young, who can be seen on surveillance video kicking a kitten during the incident, is facing a felony count of cruelty to animals.

According to Michele Tatum, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the incident happened in the 8500 block of Old Stake Road on Oct. 18.

Around 1 p.m., the two men pulled up to the home in a white Ford F-150 truck. Young walked up to the front door and knocked on it while Bribson knocked on a window at the same time, according to Tatum.

After the homeowner didn’t answer, the two men got back in the truck, but instead of driving off, surveillance video shows Young go back to the porch to knock on the door a second time.

After knocking on the door, Young turns around and kicks a 4-week-old kitten.

He then turns around and kicks in the door and enters the home.

Tatum said the victim met Young at the door and Young ran from the house, jumped in the truck and left the property. The victim wasn’t injured during the incident.

Brisbon was also charged for an incident that occurred in the 9300 block of Rough and Ready Road in the Cerro Gordo community on Oct. 18.

Brisbon allegedly kicked in the back door of a home and stole a television, gaming system, and a safe containing jewelry, personal documents, and checks.

Tatum said an NCDOT worker found the safe near Fipps Lane outside of Tabor City on Wednesday and turned it over to the sheriff’s office.

Brisbon was booked into the Columbus County Jail under a $50,000 bond. In addition to the two breaking and entering charges, he faces one felony count of safecracking and two felony larceny counts.

Young, who was arrested and jailed on a $35,000 bond Thursday, is charged with one felony count of safecracking and two felony larceny counts in addition to the breaking and entering and cruelty to animals charges.

