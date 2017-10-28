1 NC teen found safe, another still missing, officials say

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) — Thomas Taylor was located Saturday evening in Yulee, Florida after he was reported missing Thursday. An officer with the Tabor City Police Department said that Taylor is alive and well and his parents are on their way to get him.

According to an email from the Tabor City Police Department, Thomas Taylor and Ashley Fitzwater went missing on Wednesday. The cases do not appear to be related.

Taylor, 16, of Nakina, and his stepmother’s 2002 GMC Yukon SUV were both gone Wednesday, the stepmother said in the incident report. Taylor’s stepmother added that Taylor reportedly took the vehicle from his step-grandmother’s residence on Jernigan Street in Tabor City.

After not finding Taylor or his cell phone at his residence on Pine Circle Drive in Nakina, Capt. Sibbett with Tabor City PD checked the South Columbus High parking lot, but the vehicle wasn’t there either. The Yukon with CML-9280 plates was last seen on I-95 South in South Carolina on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Calls to Taylor’s cell phone indicated that his number has been changed or disconnected.

Fitzwater, 17, of Tabor City, was last seen at South Columbus High School on Wednesday wearing a white Polo-style shirt, a gray hoodie, black pants and black Nike shoes. She is 5-8 with brown hair and brown eyes.

The incident report states Fitzwater has marks on her back from an injury sustained as a child as well as scars from self-inflicted wounds on her arms.

Anyone with information on Fitzwater’s whereabouts should call Tabor City PD at 910-653-3149.

