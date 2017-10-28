1,000+ Wake Forest customers without power after squirrel causes damage

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,000 customers in Wake Forest are without power after a squirrel short-circuited a transformer Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The power outage is mainly in and around the downtown Wake Forest area, town officials said in a news release.

“A squirrel came in to contact with a transformer,” Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree said in the release at 5:20 p.m.

Officials said the areas without power include parts of Elm Avenue, Holding Ridge subdivision, Pineview Estates subdivision, South Main Street, Durham Road, Bennett Park subdivision and Tyler Run subdivision.

Electric crews are on the scene making repairs, according to town officials.

Power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m.