4 SC college students undergo surgery at burn center after grilling explosion

By Published:
WSPA photo

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WNCN) – Six students were burned in a gas grill accident while cooking out at a fraternity house on the Wofford College campus.

The area of the explosion (far left). WSPA photo. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

According to a spokesperson for the college, four of those students are at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta.

The explosion happened at a house on Greek Row on the campus Thursday night.

The students were using a gas grill and placed an aerosol can too close to the grill. The can then exploded.

WLOS-TV reported that the group was grilling steaks when a nonstick spray can was placed under the grill after it was used.

Two of the students were treated for minor injuries at Spartanburg Medical Center.

The four remaining students were taken to the Augusta Burn Center and all had surgery Friday morning.

Photos from WSPA showed a Phi Kappa Phi flag and symbol at the frat house where the explosion happened.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s