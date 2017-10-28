4 SC college students undergo surgery at burn center after grilling explosion

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WNCN) – Six students were burned in a gas grill accident while cooking out at a fraternity house on the Wofford College campus.

According to a spokesperson for the college, four of those students are at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta.

The explosion happened at a house on Greek Row on the campus Thursday night.

The students were using a gas grill and placed an aerosol can too close to the grill. The can then exploded.

WLOS-TV reported that the group was grilling steaks when a nonstick spray can was placed under the grill after it was used.

Two of the students were treated for minor injuries at Spartanburg Medical Center.

The four remaining students were taken to the Augusta Burn Center and all had surgery Friday morning.

Photos from WSPA showed a Phi Kappa Phi flag and symbol at the frat house where the explosion happened.