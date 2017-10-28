Cold front brings rain through early Sunday, colder air follows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a sunny end to the week, clouds will increase on Saturday, but temperatures will remain mild with highs in the lower 70s. Clouds will increase during the day ahead of a cold front which will arrive into central North Carolina late Saturday into Sunday. An isolated shower will also be possible Saturday evening.

There will be a better chance of rain overnight into early Sunday. During the afternoon, clouds will decrease, the breeze will pick up and temperatures will drop into the 50s.

Frost will be possible Monday morning as lows drop into the 30s for most everyone in central North Carolina. Monday will be sunny but chilly with a high only near 60. By Tuesday afternoon, it will be pleasant with sunny skies and highs rebounding to the middle and upper 60s. For trick-or-treaters on Tuesday evening, temperatures will fall into the 50s with clear skies.

Next Wednesday and Thursday should remain dry with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Saturday will become mostly cloudy with an evening isolated shower possible. The high will be 72. Winds will be south 6 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday Night will be cloudy with showers likely. The overnight low will be 58. Winds will be southwest 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain likely in the morning, but it will be drier with decreasing clouds in the afternoon. The high will be 63, with temperatures falling into the middle 50s during the afternoon. Winds will be north-northwest 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Monday will be sunny and chilly. The high will be near 60, after a morning low of 36.

Halloween on Tuesday will be sunny. The high will be 67, after a morning low of 40.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 68, after a morning low of 43.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. The high will be around 72, after a morning low of 50.

Friday will be partly sunny and warmer. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 52.

