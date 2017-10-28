1 lane reopens on I-540 east near Buffaloe Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A vehicle crash closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 540 near Buffaloe Road for nearly an hour on Saturday evening.

The crash was reported around 6:35 p.m. at mile marker 19, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

All eastbound lanes were closed just west of exit 20, which is Buffaloe Road. N.C. DOT cameras in the area showed traffic backed up all the way to U.S. 401.

Around 7:30 p.m., the left lane reopened, but the right lane remained closed.

Earlier, a detour was set up by authorities. Motorists were told to take Exit 17 (U.S. 1) south to U.S. 401 South to I-440 East to exit 14 (I-495) North to exit 423 (I-540) West.

Officials indicated they expect the scene to clear by 8:36 p.m.