NC cafeteria worker retires at 88 after 50 years on the job

Dorothy "Miss Dot" Marsh in a WFMY photo

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – After 50 years as a cafeteria worker for Guilford County Schools, Dorothy “Miss Dot” Marsh, who is 88-years-old, told Jim Faggioni, Nutrition Services Director, that she would be retiring.

Cheerleaders help introduce Miss Dot to a pep rally in her honor. WFMY photo

“Dot had told us at the beginning of the school year that she had planned to retire at the end of this year,” said Faggioni.

Twenty-four years ago, when she was 65, she retired for the first time but came back that same year.

But just a week ago, Miss Dot told nutrition services she would actually be retiring Friday, October 27.

Nutrition Services and Jackson Middle School, where Miss Dot has been working for the past 24 years, were planning on surprising her with a retirement celebration at the end of the school year.

After they got the news of her updated plans, the two groups now had one week to make it all happen.

“The fact that it’s Dot, and what she’s accomplished, you know, you do whatever you can to make this just as successful as possible,” Faggioni said.

Miss Dot and her family at the pep rally in her honor. WFMY photo

And it definitely was.

Friday morning, Miss Dot walked into the Jackson Middle School gymnasium accompanied by her coworkers, which was filled with teachers, students, music, and gifts to celebrate her service and kindness.

At first, she had no clue what was going on.

Miss Dot was guided down an isle of dancing cheerleader chanting her name that led to the main stage, and that’s when it all hit her.

“Beautiful,” Miss Dot described the gesture. “Thank you,” she added, blowing a kiss to Faggioni who first came up with the idea.

Miss Dot in a photo from WFMY.

Miss Dot was a bit speechless. Her colleagues and family commented how rare that was as they consider her a “motormouth.”

Between a laugh here and there, “This is what we’re gonna miss about Miss Dot. We’re truly gonna miss Miss Dot because of her humor and she keeps everyone in the kitchen laughing,” said Lisa Hargrove, her coworker.

Miss Dot’s family and former colleagues also joined her to celebrate her lifetime of service to the Guilford County School district.

After the pep rally, Miss Dot enjoyed some cake and punch in the cafeteria where it all happened, before she began her last day of work.

