ELON, N.C. (WFMY) — Police say an Elon University student was found dead on Saturday afternoon.

Elon Police say officers responded around noon to 216 Foster Drive to investigate a report of a man’s body.

Officers identified the body as Breslin Wiley of Moseley, Virginia. Police say Wiley was an Elon University student.

Further information was not provided. Police are still investigating.

