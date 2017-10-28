NC man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Police in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help finding a driver who struck and killed a man in a wheelchair early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 12:40 a.m. on the 700 block of West Sugar Creek Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a man, later identified as 46-year-old Dandy Eugene Duncan, with serious injuries.

Officials say it appeared Duncan was attempting to cross West Sugar Creek eastbound at the driveway to Americare Pediatrics when he was struck.

Duncan was in a wheelchair at the time and, police say, was not within an appropriate crossing or marked crosswalk. His wheelchair also had no reflectors and he was wearing dark clothing.

The driver who struck Duncan had left the scene.

Duncan was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 2:32 a.m.

Police said the suspect vehicle will have front damage to the headlights, and that the remaining headlight parts will be sun-faded.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective N.S. Bush at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

