Raleigh Police investigate after woman injured in downtown shooting

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Raleigh Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Glenwood South area of downtown early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of West North Street, near Glenwood Avenue shortly after midnight, police say.

The woman was transported to the hospital once units arrived. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information but says the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist police in this investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.