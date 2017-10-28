Residents removed, license suspended at NC assisted living facility

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — The license of a Duplin County assisted living facility in Wallace was suspended this week.

The move came on Wednesday after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the conditions were a threat to the safety of residents.

The Golden Care Adult Living Facility’s license was suspended as the result of an investigation on October 17.

All residents were removed from the adult care home at 4002 South N.C. 41 and relocated by the Duplin County Department of Social Services.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, the facility has 30 beds.

In a late August review by the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation, Golden Care received zero stars and 85.5 demerits in a rating, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.

In the star rating system, each facility begins with a base score of 100 points. Based on the facility’s compliance or non-compliance during inspections, the facility earns merit or demerit points which are added or subtracted from the 100 base points.

Golden Care had a 101 rating and three stars as recently as March 2016, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.