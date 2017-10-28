Wake County tops NC with most venomous snake bites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina two most populous counties lead the state in snake bites, and experts say increased development is partly to blame.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Carolinas Poison Center says Wake County has reported 82 venomous bites since March 1. During the same period, Mecklenburg County is next with 60 bites.

Experts say venomous snake bites were up in North Carolina as a whole last spring over the previous year, and the mild winter weather was a factor.

The center said the number of North Carolina residents bitten by snakes in April increased nearly four-fold over the same period in 2016.

According to the experts, the chances of snake encounters are even greater in communities that have popular greenway systems, which provide snakes with water and rodents to feed on.