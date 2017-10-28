Witness heard 8-10 shots in Glenwood South shooting that injured woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Glenwood South is one of Raleigh’s most popular nightlife spots, but the party ended early Saturday morning.

“I was ready to go home after that,” one witness, who did not want to be identified, said. “It kind of messed the night up, but absolutely, it’s scary and that’s not the first time this has happened on Glenwood, so, it’s getting bad it seems like.”

“You know you’re scared, but there’s also the understanding,” said Alex Amra, owner of Tobacco Road Sports Café. “We’re living in a city and we all need to kind of work together to police this thing.”

Shots rang out just after 12:30 Saturday morning. According to Raleigh Police, the victim, a 37-year-old Knightdale woman, was in serious condition at WakeMed.

The Glenwood South area always gets busy on weekends, but it’s also Halloween weekend, which means even more people were out.

CBS North Carolina spoke with some of them who say they heard multiple gunshots sometime after midnight and police say they found the victim sitting in a gray Dodge Charger. Witnesses say they could see bullet holes in the victim’s car.

“I was just walking down Glenwood and I hear about eight to ten shots,” a witness told CBS North Carolina. “I thought it was shooting in the air. I see the police running, everybody panicking and police sirens everywhere and three to five minutes go by I walk up the block towards Parliament right there on the corner and there was an ambulance.”

RELATED: Knightdale woman shot in Raleigh’s Glenwood South; gun found at related scene

Police recovered a weapon in the street along Calvin Road later on Saturday morning. They said the scene on Calvin Road was related to the shooting of the Knightdale woman.

Amra says this is definitely not the first shooting he’s seen in the Glenwood South area and he thinks the community needs to work together to make the streets safer.

“The police department is reactionary,” Amra said. “They react to crimes. They don’t prevent crime. What prevents crime is us. The business owners, the people living down here, that’s on us.”