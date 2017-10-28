Woman assaulted while trying to help stranded NC driver, deputies say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) — Rockingham County Deputies say a woman was assaulted while trying to help a stranded driver on Highway 14 in Reidsville after midnight on Saturday.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 14 near Morehead Street after getting a call that a woman was on the side of the road and appeared to have been assaulted.

The woman told deputies she was traveling on Highway 14 when she noticed an older model dark blue car with its four-way flashers on the side of the road.

According to the news release, the woman thought she knew the car, so she stopped to help the driver. Deputies say that’s when she was confronted by a man she did not know and a struggle happened between them.

Deputies say the woman broke free and the man left in his car.

A passing driver found the woman and called authorities. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.