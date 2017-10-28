Woman drives car into tavern at NC beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — A woman accidentally drove her car into the Poe’s Tavern restaurant in Wrightsville Beach Friday evening.

According to a Poe’s Tavern employee, the woman was parked in a handicapped spot in front of the restaurant when she accidentally accelerated on the gas, causing her car to drive straight through the restaurant all the way to the back wall.

The employee said no one was hurt.

She said other than the front garage door on the restaurant, there was surprisingly minimal damage.

