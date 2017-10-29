2 men wounded in shootout outside Raleigh drug store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were wounded by gunfire when they got into a shootout with each other outside a Raleigh drug store Sunday evening.

The incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. at the CVS at 4309 New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police dispatch.

The pair were taken in personal vehicles to WakeMed, which is nearby.

Police later said that two men with gunshot wounds showed up at WakeMed with non life-threatening injuries.

About 90 minutes after the shooting several Raleigh police cars were at the WakeMed emergency room entrance.