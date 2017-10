APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A kitchen fire spread in an Apex home causing major damage Sunday morning to the single-story structure.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. at 3917 U.S. 64 just outside of Apex, according to the Apex fire department.

No one was injured in the blaze, which fire crews extinguished quickly, officials said.

A man who lives at the home was displaced by the fire.