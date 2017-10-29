Cool and brisk start to the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Behind a powerful cold front that brought showers and a few rumbles of thunder to central North Carolina on Sunday, temperatures will fall quickly and skies will become clear Sunday night into Monday.

The high temperature in the Triangle reached 68 and the Sandhills hit 73 on Sunday.

By Monday morning, temperatures will drop into the mid-30s across the region. Patchy frost will be possible, especially in sheltered areas.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week, but it will be sunny with a brisk breeze. The high temperature will struggle to reach 60 in the afternoon.

By Tuesday on Halloween, some milder air will move back in during the afternoon and it will be pleasant with sunny skies and highs rebounding to the middle to upper 60s. For trick-or-treaters on Tuesday evening, temperatures will fall into the 50s with mostly clear skies.

Warmer air will move in for the rest of the week. Highs will range from about 70 on Wednesday to 77 by Friday. There will be just a slight risk of a shower on Saturday and Sunday as another cold front approaches.

Tonight will be clearing and cold. The overnight low will be 36. Winds will be west 12 to 16 mph with some gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday will be sunny and brisk. The high will be 61. Winds will be west 8 to 12 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday Night will be clear and chilly. The overnight low will be 41. Winds will be southwest 3 to 5 mph.

Halloween on Tuesday will be mainly sunny and warmer. The high will be 67. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be near 70, after a morning low of 43.

Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 50.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny and warmer. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 53.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 72, after a morning low of 54. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

