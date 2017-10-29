Couple shot by man with assault-style rifle at NC gas station

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — Winston-Salem Police are searching for a man suspected of firing an assault-style rifle at a gas station and striking two people.

Officers responded to the shooting at the SpeedWay at 3600 S. Main Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a man got out of a silver Nissan Exterra which was parked at the gas pumps. The man walked inside to pay for gas and then returned to his vehicle.

Police say they don’t know what happened next at the gas pump, but that’s when the man pulled out a semi-automatic assault-style rifle and started shooting several times in the direction of the SpeedWay, hitting a man and a woman.

Police say the man got back in his car and left the area.

The man and woman who were shot were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and they are still investigating.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-7800.

